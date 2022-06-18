Advertisement

WANTED: Robertson County Crime Stoppers offering cash reward for Quintavia Higgins

WANTED: Quintavia Higgins
WANTED: Quintavia Higgins(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -Quintavia “Tay-Tay” Higgins is wanted by the Hearne Police Department and Robertson County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Higgins is considered armed and dangerous.

Higgins is suspected of robbery, burglary of a habitation, evading arrest with previous convictions, criminal trespass of a habitation, unlawful carry of a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and riot participation.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $500 if you provide information on Higgins’ whereabouts.

You can provide information by calling 800-299-0191 or by going to this link.

