WANTED: Robertson County Crime Stoppers offering cash reward for Quintavia Higgins

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -Quintavia “Tay-Tay” Higgins is wanted by the Hearne Police Department and Robertson County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Higgins is considered armed and dangerous.

Higgins is suspected of robbery, burglary of a habitation, evading arrest with previous convictions, criminal trespass of a habitation, unlawful carry of a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and riot participation.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $500 if you provide information on Higgins’ whereabouts.

You can provide information by calling 800-299-0191 or by going to this link.

