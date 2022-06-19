Advertisement

2 shot, 7 wounded at family BBQ in San Antonio

2 shot and 7 injured at family BBQ in San Antonio
2 shot and 7 injured at family BBQ in San Antonio(none)
By Kenisha Huitt
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Seven people were shot and two were killed during a family barbecue in San Antonio, Saturday night, June 18, 2022.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Patron Drive around 10:13 p.m. in response to a shooting in progress.

A suspect in an unidentified vehicle pulled up and fired off several rounds during a family BBQ, killing two and injuring five more.

Seven people were shot; five men and two women.

Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services and the other five victims were taken to various local hospitals to be treated for their wounds with conditions unknown.

When officers arrived they found multiple people with gunshot wounds; two deceased.

“A family was barbecuing out in front of the house and someone drove by and unloaded on them, firing off about twenty or thirty rounds,” said Chief McManus.

“We have seven shot and two dead right now, two females and the remaining five are men in their 20s to early 40s. Back in May, there was a deadly conduct incident at this house, a drive-by, but other than that we don’t have any incidents at this house.”

SAPD Chief William McManus believes the incident was random but targeted and is thankful that the six children in the home at the time were not injured.

Police are still working to gather more information from the scene.

No other injuries were reported and no other details have been provided.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WANTED: Quintavia Higgins
WANTED: Robertson County Crime Stoppers offering cash reward for Quintavia Higgins
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
Aggie fans believe the Texas A&M baseball team will make a comeback Sunday like they always do.
12th man staying positive after Texas A&M baseball team falls to Oklahoma
True Brown and his six-year-old son, Nolan, make College World Series game to cheer on the...
Nationwide flight cancelations can’t stop Aggie fans from showing up
Addison Davis gets sworn in as lawyer by Judge Kyle Hawthorne of the 85th District Court.
Bryan family celebrates three generations of professional legacy

Latest News

summer hunger food drive
Summer Hunger Food Drive: How bad nutrition affects mental health
Community celebrates past, future during Juneteenth events
Community celebrates past, future during Juneteenth events
12th man staying positive after Texas A&M baseball team falls to Oklahoma
12th man staying positive after Texas A&M baseball team falls to Oklahoma
Business owners, local organizations, county leaders and more participated in Juneteenth...
Community celebrates past, future during Juneteenth events