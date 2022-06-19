2 shot, 7 wounded at family BBQ in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Seven people were shot and two were killed during a family barbecue in San Antonio, Saturday night, June 18, 2022.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Patron Drive around 10:13 p.m. in response to a shooting in progress.

A suspect in an unidentified vehicle pulled up and fired off several rounds during a family BBQ, killing two and injuring five more.

Seven people were shot; five men and two women.

Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services and the other five victims were taken to various local hospitals to be treated for their wounds with conditions unknown.

When officers arrived they found multiple people with gunshot wounds; two deceased.

“A family was barbecuing out in front of the house and someone drove by and unloaded on them, firing off about twenty or thirty rounds,” said Chief McManus.

“We have seven shot and two dead right now, two females and the remaining five are men in their 20s to early 40s. Back in May, there was a deadly conduct incident at this house, a drive-by, but other than that we don’t have any incidents at this house.”

SAPD Chief William McManus believes the incident was random but targeted and is thankful that the six children in the home at the time were not injured.

Police are still working to gather more information from the scene.

No other injuries were reported and no other details have been provided.

