Dad’s celebrated with a car show at Century Square Father’s Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Classic Cars, Beer, Coffee, Wine, Live Music, and Family- all the things dads love were in one place Sunday afternoon at Century Square in College Station.

Century Square partnered with the BCS Street Car Club to host its Cruise & Brews event to celebrate the dads in B/CS.

Kyle Person with the BCS Street Car Club attended Sunday’s event with his father. He says events like the Cruise and Brews are meant to bring the entire family and community together.

”The time that me and my dad spent working on cars together, hanging out around cars that was kind of one of the things that brought me into to cars and brought me into the community,” said Person. " Just the oneness, the time that you get to spend with each other kind of helps build that relationship.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.