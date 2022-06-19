Summer Hunger Food Drive: How bad nutrition affects mental health

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) While kids are out of school for summer break some families can’t always compensate for the two meals schools would otherwise provide. Insecurity like that has a major impact on a child’s mental health.

The body’s most important organ is the brain and it needs proper nutrients to function. Pamela Parulian with Beacon Nutrition says getting the proper nutrition is crucial for a child’s development.

“They could have less control over their mood, it could affect their ability to form relationships and make healthy choices if their brains are not being fueled to be able to have that success in managing their mental health,” says Parulian.

The effect that food has on mental health goes way beyond what you put in your body. Kids in your own neighborhood could be carrying the burden of not knowing where your food comes from.

“I think a lot of times we see that issues that students might be having in the classroom aren’t necessarily about the school. You know it’s more about things that are going on at home. And I think for a lot of them it can be difficult for them not to carry that stress from the household up to the school,” says Bryan High School lead counselor Justin Estes.

The proper nutrients are not only important for children now but it’s also important to their future. It can impact how a child acts physically, socially and emotionally.

“The nutrition a child gets when they’re young can have lasting effects into adolescence and adulthood. As a child giving them the proper nutrition is one of the most important things you can give them for the rest of their life,” says Parulian.

KBTX will be collecting donations for the month of June to help combat food insecurity and eliminate summer hunger during our annual Summer Hunger Food Drive. You can make a donation to the Summer Hunger Food Drive here.

