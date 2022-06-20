All The King’s Men BBQ Restaurant temporarily closes for big remodel

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A BBQ restaurant in Bryan is still struggling to bounce-back after closing its doors during the pandemic. Now, they’re taking steps to get customers back inside.

All The King’s Men is undergoing a major renovation that just started Monday morning. It’s part of their long-term investment in Downtown Bryan.

“We’re redoing our kitchen right now. We’re redoing the front of the house as you can see,” said Aaron Curs, All the King’s Men Owner.

They say it takes money to make money. But as anyone in the restaurant business these last couple of years will tell you, it takes guts too.

“We opened at the very end of 2017. We didn’t really get rolling until probably March 2018 so we were doing great. Year two was fantastic growth from year one and then COVID kind of just... we fell of a cliff,” said Curs.

It’s a fall they’re still trying to recover from. Despite reopening in 2020 after a three month pause for take-out only during the pandemic, All The King’s Men is still operating in the red.

Now Curs is hoping that spending a little green will get his business back in the black.

“We’re working on expanding our smoker capacity and getting two deep fryers to expand the menu some,” said Ryan Matthews, All The King’s Men Keeper of Tech person.

While it might be a risky move, Curs says it’s what the customers want.

“Like fried chicken and salads and add new sides,” said Curs. “Everyone was mentioning that they loved to have table service back. Maybe more items on the menu so we tried to listen.”

When you’re the new guy in town, it can take even longer to build up that customer base, according to Curs.

“The more established your restaurant was the quicker it’s been able to recover... Proudest monkey for example we’ve been open since 2012 so that was really built into people’s eating habits,” said Curs.

The restaurant tentatively plans to reopen around July 7.

“We can’t wait to get back open,” said Curs.

The company just moved their corporate office from Northgate to Downtown Bryan next to their restaurant.

