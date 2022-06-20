Bombers Score Early and Shutout Visiting Rougarou for a 2-0 Victory

Bryan-College Station, Texas (June 19, 2022)- A two-run homer in the 1st inning by Tyner Hughes to start the game for the Bombers and incredible performances from a trio of Bomber pitchers was enough to shutout the Baton Rouge Rougarou (5-10) and secure a 2-0 victory.

The Bombers’ only offense of the night came extremely early, scoring their only two runs in the 1st inning. After leadoff man, Kameron Weil reached 1st off a fielding error by the Rougarou shortstop, 2nd baseman Tyner Hughes sent a two-run home run screaming over the elevated left field fence. Hughes’ first HR of the season put the Bombers up by two only minutes into the game.

Neither team, nor the Father’s Day crowd at Edible Field, anticipated the pitching battle that ensued for the rest of the game.

The visiting Baton Rouge Rougarou relied heavily on their current clubhouse strikeout leader, Jaden Brasseaux, for the majority of tonight’s pitching. Brasseaux handled 7 innings for the Rougarou, finishing with a 2.08 ERA, four hits, two runs, and two walks allowed, and had a season high seven strikeouts. Antoine Harris relived Brasseaux in the 8th, giving up one hit and a walk before getting out of the inning.

Hunter Mayo started on the bump and handled the first three innings for the Bombers. Mayo threw 47 pitches in total to the 11 batters he faced, sitting down six batters in a row in the 2nd and 3rd inning. Mayo finished his time on the mound with a 0.84 ERA, no hits or runs allowed, one walk, and five strikeouts.

Cinoon Bak came in for Mayo to start the fourth inning and made it through four innings before Price Siemering took the mound for the Bombers in the 8th inning to close out the game.

Bak had an incredible night on the mound, sitting down three straight batters in a row in the 4th, the 6th, and the 7th inning. In the 13 batters he faced, Bak finished with four strikeouts, and a solo hit allowed for a 2.08 ERA.

Siemering kept the Rougarou off the board and completed the shutout for the Bombers in the 8th and 9th inning, finishing with 4 strikeouts and one allowed hit through eight batters. After allowing two Rougarou runners on base, off an infield error and pop-up just barely missed by Travis Chestnut, the Bombers were able to get out of a scary situation in the 8th unscathed. Siemering shut down the first three batters he faced in the 9th, earning himself his 2nd save of the season and the 10th win of the season for the now 1st place Bombers!

The Bombers now sit atop the TCL table, tied with the Cane Cutters for first place, both with a record of 10-4. The Bombers look to keep their four-game win streak alive on Tuesday, June 21st as they face the 7-7 Victoria Generals. That game will be taking place at Edible Field, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05, we hope to see you at the ballpark!

