Bryan Mayor talks latest developments at Travis Bryan Midtown Park

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson was on Brazos Valley This Morning to discuss the latest developments happening at Travis Bryan Midtown Park.

The redevelopment of Bryan’s Midtown area is well on its way to reaching the City’s goal of becoming a “world-class destination for residents and visitors,” according to the City of Bryan’s website.

As of June 2022, the park features, Travis Fields, BigShots Golf Aggieland, and D-Bat Aggieland.

By the end of the year, Nelson says he hopes the Legends Event Center will join that list and be open to the public. Currently, Nelson says construction crews have almost closed in the facility.

“We are going to be looking forward at the end of year, hopefully, to having volleyball and basketball, e-sports, gaming, so many things in that facility,” said Nelson.

Also coming soon will be a roadway through the park, according to Nelson.

“The road that goes through the park is now getting its landscaping and it’s starting to look really beautiful,” said Nelson. “Very soon you will be able to go from Bombers to where D-Bat is, all the way to Villa Maria through the park to get to these different recreational opportunities.”

