Excited fans cheer the Aggies on as they beat the Longhorns in the College Baseball World Series playoffs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M Aggie Baseball team punched their ticket to the next round of the 2022 Men’s College World Series.

With bragging rights on the line in a Lone Star State battle, the Aggies took down their rival the Texas Longhorns to keep their playoff dreams alive in a decisive victory Sunday, beating Texas 10-2.

Aggie fans packed Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers in College Station Sunday to watch the home team.

Watch party attendees say it’s the outcome everyone wanted and needed and they’re excited about the journey ahead.

“It was so fun to come out here and watch the Aggies win and then just to hang out with other Aggies here was so much fun,” said Rachel Van Gundy. “I had faith in them and I had all good hopes for today’s game.”

“I’m feeling so excited, you know coming off that loss to Oklahoma you know it was great to see us pull out a victory,” said Ryan Huntress. “Beating Texas is always an Aggie dream, you know we’ve had such a great rivalry ever since the beginning of time honestly so it’s just great to honor a timed honored tradition and beat the rivalry.”

The Aggies will take on the winner of the Sunday evening elimination game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Tuesday at 1 p.m. No matter who the aggies face next Aggie fans are confident and have no doubt in the Aggie baseball team.

“I think the Aggies are gonna win it all. I really do,” said Grant Harger. “I got faith in our boys, you know I think we got it. We fought hard all season. We’re No.5. We made it all the way here and I think we got it.”

Visit College Station and Stage 12 are partnering to host the official Aggieland watch parties for the College World Series.

