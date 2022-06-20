Advertisement

Taylor Leads U18 National Team to Gold at FIBA Americas Championship

Joni Taylor introduced A&M women's basketball head coach
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Jun. 19, 2022
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor led the USA Basketball Women’s U18 National Team to gold on Sunday at the 2022 FIBA U18 Women’s Americas Championship, defeating Canada 82-77 in the gold-medal game at the Estadio Obras Sanitarias.

Taylor and her national squad went 6-0 throughout the tournament and defeated their opponents on average by 44.5 points per game. This marks the 10th-consecutive FIBA WU18 gold medal for the Americans.

The Meridian, Mississippi, native earned the first gold medal of her career as a head coach and second overall. Previously, she served as a court coach for the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp. Before her experience with the national team, she won gold as an assistant coach with the 2021 U19 World Cup Team and was a court coach for the 2018 USA U18 National Team trials.

New season ticket purchases for the 2022-23 Texas A&M women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation. Returning season ticket holders will have the opportunity to renew their tickets later this summer.

Follow the Aggies

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

