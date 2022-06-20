Texas plans to add more electric car charging stations as dealerships see more interest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas is looking at ways to make charging electric vehicles easier for drivers. TxDOT is planning to add more electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state as part of a five year plan. The plan will focus on adding stations along main corridors and busy interstate highways.

One researcher with The Texas A&M Transportation Institute says the plan could be off to a good start.

“We’re actually well situated to be ready to roll out the infrastructure needed to accompany the recent automakers push and policy pushes to have sales of electric vehicles really expand,” said Alice Grossman, Texas A&M Transportation Institute Associate Research Scientist.

College Station Nissan says they are seeing more interest in plug-in cars like the Nissan Leaf.

”This one here that was the only one that we had coming in and it’s sold. It’s pre-sold and we actually have had a lot more inquires on them which we typically don’t get a ton of inquires on Leaf,” said Michael Johnson, College Station Nissan Sales Manager.

While more electric cars are being developed, the price of gas is also pushing drivers towards an electric option.

”Just due to like you say the gas prices they’re going up. People are looking for these electric cars,” added Justin Johnson, College Station Nissan Sales Professional.

Funding is coming from the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

