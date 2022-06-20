Advertisement

This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Jessica McClosky

By Cliff Wallace
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Jessica is an inspiration to her community, and was named EMT of the Year for her dedication and extraordinary work. When she’s not saving lives, she loves her time spent with church and family.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

