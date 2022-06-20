This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Jessica McClosky with the Montgomery County EMS.

Jessica is an inspiration to her community, and was named EMT of the Year for her dedication and extraordinary work. When she’s not saving lives, she loves her time spent with church and family.

We salute this week’s First Responder, Jessica McClosky.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

