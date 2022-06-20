Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Scout Leader teaches kids about pollution at a local library

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Who knew learning could be so much fun?

Kids at the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library in Caldwell learned all about ocean pollution thanks to Scout Leader Cathy Stewart. The aquatic theme was a part of the library’s summer reading program “Ocean of Possibilities.” The hands on experience had the kids reusing plastic containers to grow plants and getting an up close look at how worms can eat Styrofoam.

Check out the library’s website for more.

Scout Leader, Cathy Stewart, explained all about Ocean Pollution as part of our summer reading program activities. It was informative, instructive, and lots of fun!

Posted by Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library on Thursday, June 16, 2022

