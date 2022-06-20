Washington announces committment to Baylor to play football

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Franklin High School senior running back Bryson Washington announced Monday on his twitter account that he is committing to Baylor University to be a part of the Bears 2023 recruiting class.

Washington played a key role in Franklin winning the Class 3A Divison II State Football Championship last season. During his high school career so far the Lions are 28-3 having played in back to back trips to the state title game.

He has rushed for 2,856 yards, averaging over 13 yards per carry and has scored 39 touchdowns on the ground. Washington also has 4 more receiving touchdowns on 5 receptions.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.