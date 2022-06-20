Win or lose, the Aggies are soaking it all in

OMAHA, Nebraska (KBTX) - Since last June the goal for the Texas A&M baseball team was Omaha, now it’s winning a national championship.

But the team knows that win or lose, getting to play in the College World Series under a first-year head coach with several transfers was an accomplishment alone.

For MCWS first-timers like Trevor Werner, he’s just trying to soak it all in.

“I mean this is pretty surreal, watching it on TV growing up every summer,” Werner said at Monday’s media availability. “We went to the game, it was Auburn Ole Miss, kind of walking around the stadium, kids recognize you and want to take pictures that’s pretty cool. Just walking around the stadium kind of from a fan’s perspective and seeing it and looking out onto the field was cool too.”

The Aggies will compete to keep their postseason dreams alive Tuesday at 1 p.m. against Notre Dame.

