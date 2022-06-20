Advertisement

Win or lose, the Aggies are soaking it all in

Aggie Trevor Werner
Aggie Trevor Werner(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Nebraska (KBTX) - Since last June the goal for the Texas A&M baseball team was Omaha, now it’s winning a national championship.

But the team knows that win or lose, getting to play in the College World Series under a first-year head coach with several transfers was an accomplishment alone.

For MCWS first-timers like Trevor Werner, he’s just trying to soak it all in.

“I mean this is pretty surreal, watching it on TV growing up every summer,” Werner said at Monday’s media availability. “We went to the game, it was Auburn Ole Miss, kind of walking around the stadium, kids recognize you and want to take pictures that’s pretty cool. Just walking around the stadium kind of from a fan’s perspective and seeing it and looking out onto the field was cool too.”

The Aggies will compete to keep their postseason dreams alive Tuesday at 1 p.m. against Notre Dame.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
2 shot and 7 injured at family BBQ in San Antonio
2 shot, 7 wounded at family BBQ in San Antonio
WANTED: Quintavia Higgins
WANTED: Robertson County Crime Stoppers offering cash reward for Quintavia Higgins
Texas A&M vs Texas College World Series
Aggies beat longhorns in CWS elimination game
Classis cars on display at Century Square on Father's Day.
Dads celebrated with a car show at Century Square Father’s Day

Latest News

Texas A&M Basketball
Wells Named to 3x3 USA Basketball Team
Mayor Andrew Nelson Travis Bryan Midtown Park Update
Mayor Andrew Nelson Travis Bryan Midtown Park Update
Bombers Score Early and Shutout Visiting Rougarou for a 2-0 Victory
Excited fans cheer the Aggies on as they beat the Longhorns in the College Baseball World...
Excited fans cheer the Aggies on as they beat the Longhorns in the College Baseball World Series playoffs