Additional Brazos Valley counties issue Burn Bans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the heat and mostly dry conditions continue this first official day of summer, county officials from across the Brazos Valley continue to enact Burn Bans for portions of the area, prohibiting outdoor burning until further notice.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Burleson County has been added to the ongoing list of active Burn Bans across the Brazos Valley, now joining Austin, Grimes, Lee, Madison, Milam, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker and Waller counties.

🚫🔥𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: Burleson County has officially enacted a BURN BAN, as of Tuesday afternoon.



10 out of 16 counties now officially PROHIBIT outdoor burning until further notice https://t.co/8c39mPaFKm pic.twitter.com/JReRV6XF3t — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) June 21, 2022

The Brazos County Commissioners Court met Tuesday and decided to not enact a Burn Ban for Brazos County at this time. The topic was tabled until next week’s meeting.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.