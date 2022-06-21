Advertisement

Additional Brazos Valley counties issue Burn Bans

10 out of 16 Brazos Valley counties are currently under a Burn Ban.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the heat and mostly dry conditions continue this first official day of summer, county officials from across the Brazos Valley continue to enact Burn Bans for portions of the area, prohibiting outdoor burning until further notice.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Burleson County has been added to the ongoing list of active Burn Bans across the Brazos Valley, now joining Austin, Grimes, Lee, Madison, Milam, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker and Waller counties.

The Brazos County Commissioners Court met Tuesday and decided to not enact a Burn Ban for Brazos County at this time. The topic was tabled until next week’s meeting.

