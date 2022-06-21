Be Remarkable: Meet the couple behind Pride Assist Baseball

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It seems everyone is hyped right now about the Texas A&M baseball team in the College World Series but some of the team’s biggest fans also have a passion for the game.

They’re part of a special team called Pride Assist Baseball and the team’s founders are this week’s Be Remarkable winners.

Pride Assist is a private baseball league here in the Brazos Valley for people ages 5 and up with special needs. The group is a Christian ministry that sees the full potential in all players.

Jenn and Johnny Heaton are proud parents of a son with special needs and they wanted to give Jack and others the opportunity to excel in sports like any other athlete.

“When our son was about three, he would start rolling over and looking at me, and he would say momma, ba-ball, ba-ball,” said Jenn.

That’s what led to the creation of the Pride Assist team for children and adults of all ages who now have the opportunity to come together, network, play, exercise, make new friends, and be themselves.

“It offers them physical activity and it offers them social activity,” said Jenn. “We get to go do things together, we have Christmas parties together, we just do a lot of things and we’ve become a family. It’s much more than just the game to us.”

Jenn and Johnny were nominated for this week’s award by Veronica Chisum, who also has a son on the team.

“They just they do so much for us, and I mean we’re all here because of them. So it’s just a great community to be a part of. They run the team, they plan everything. They got us these great fields and they get us cool uniforms with our names on the back. I mean that’s pretty big for our kiddos,” said Chisum.

That’s why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Jenn and Johnny Heaton with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

If you’d like to learn more about the team or know of any other organizations that would like to play games with them, please reach out to the contact information posted on the organization’s Facebook page.

