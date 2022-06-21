Brazos Valley Blessings at risk of losing office space after inflation struggles, low donations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Prices have increased for almost everything, like the gas we put in our cars to the food we eat every day. Now an organization whose mission is to assist people who are in need of essential items like toilet paper, baby formula, toiletries and much more, is now asking the community to assist them.

Brazos Valley Blessings have seen a significant decrease in its donations since April. In order for them to serve the families in need, they’ve been having to use their own money.

“We were consistent on donations up until April. Anywhere from $1,500 to $2,000 to $2,500 a month, even if it was a small donation,” said Brazos Valley Blessings founder and president Amber Robertson.

Brazos Valley Blessings started in October of 2020 and moved into an office space at the beginning of this year. Now the organization may have to leave that space after other expenses started piling up. With the products they usually give to families becoming more expensive, it’s been difficult to keep up with the price of renting their office space.

“We have funded a lot of this from our own pocket and we’re to the point now where we can’t. And we’re in jeopardy of losing our space because we don’t have those donations anymore,” says Robertson.

Brazos Valley Blessings has set up a Go Fund Me to collect donations. They are looking to raise $7,000 that would go towards rental, storage, marketing and utility expenses.

