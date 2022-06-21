Cowboys icon, Super Bowl champion Troy Aikman works out with Phantom Warriors at Fort Bliss

FORT BLISS, Texas (KWTX) - Legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman joined the Phantom Warriors for a “little workout” at Fort Bliss, Texas.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated Aikman visited Fort Hood.

Soldiers with 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division worked out with the three-time Super Bowl champion and showed him why Bliss is “the best place in town for physical activity,” III Corps said in its Facebook post.

Fort Bliss and Fort Hood are both part of the III Corps Armored Division.

The Cowboys selected Aikman with the first overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft.

During his time with “America’s Team,” Aikman won three Super Bowls in between 1992 and 1995 and was named the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XXVII.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Troy Aikman trains with Fort Bliss soldiers (III CORPS AND FORT HOOD)

Troy Aikman trains with Fort Hood soldiers (III CORPS AND FORT HOOD)

Troy Aikman trains with Fort Bliss soldiers (III CORPS AND FORT HOOD)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.