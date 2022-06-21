Don’t expect airline troubles to go away anytime soon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Americans are flying out for summer vacations, many travelers have been left stranded and frustrated amid thousands of flight cancellations and delays during the Juneteenth and Father’s Day holiday weekend.

Daniel Armbruster, the Media Corporate Spokesperson for AAA Texas, joined First News at Four to discuss why airlines are struggling and if flyers can expect a solution anytime soon.

One of the biggest factors causing these troubles is something plaguing other industries too: staffing shortages. In particular, there is a shortage of pilots.

“You don’t want just anyone flying your plane and it takes time for airlines to recruit pilots and then they have to go through training programs and learn different types of aircraft,” explained Armbruster.

It’s hard to tell whether these issues will clear up anytime soon.

“It’ll really depend on the labor market, and there have been some signs that the labor market is improving from the standpoint of having more positions filled, but again when you’re looking at these positions, they’re very niche positions. They’re very specially trained qualified positions, and it takes some time to recruit,” predicted Armbruster.

With all this uncertainty for a timeline for improvement, it’s wise for travelers to prepare for the worst.

Some tips on how to reduce the headache of traveling:

Look into travel insurance

Consider working with a travel advisor

Book direct flights if possible

Schedule flights early in the morning so there will be time to rebook if needed

