Economic report on Bryan-College Station shows a return to pre-pandemic level employment

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Things are looking up for Bryan-College Station’s economy according to an economic indicators report created by the Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center (PERC) and sponsored by the Brazos Valley Economic Corporation.

Dennis Jansen, the Director of PERC, and Jeff Montgomery Professor of Economics at Texas A&M University joined First News at Four to break down the report’s findings.

Some highlights of the research include:

  • The Business-Cycle Index increased 1.1% from March 2022 to April 2022.
  • The local unemployment rate decreased to 3.3% in April 2022 from 3.4% in March 2022.
  • Local nonfarm employment in April increased by 0.5% from March and was 2.3% higher than its pre-pandemic high in February 2020.
  • Local real taxable sales increased by 3.8% from March 2022 to April 2022 and were 6.4% higher than the same month in 2021.
  • Real total quarterly wages in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 8.9% from the previous quarter.
  • State Government employment in College Station-Bryan has averaged around 26% of total employment in recent years.

According to Jansen, in short, the findings were good news.

In comparison to other communities in Texas, Bryan-College Station has a very low unemployment rate, coming in third after Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock.

“I think largely we always have a relatively low unemployment rate for the state, and I think that’s partly because of our large student population. Students, when they get a job can be employed, but as long as they’re full-time students, they if they’re not working, they’re not unemployed,” explained Jansen.

Overall though, Bryan-College Station has seen much growth, with the attraction of many new businesses. Jansen pointed out that this is thanks to the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation and the Chamber of Commerce.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

