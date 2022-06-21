Advertisement

Free, rapid HIV testing available at Brazos County Health District

On June 26, BCHD will provide free, rapid HIV testing
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National HIV Testing day is almost here and the Brazos County Health District is encouraging everyone to get tested.

Free, rapid testing will be available on Sunday, June 26 at the health district. From 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., sexually active adults can stop by without an appointment and get their HIV status.

The health district says Brazos County ranks 24th in Texas for cases of people living with HIV and 25th for cases of AIDS. Experts from Stanford University found that testing and early treatment can increase the average life-expectancy of those with HIV by 12 years and decrease the number of infections by an average of 35.3%.

The health district is partnering with Project Unity and the Pride Community Center to exhibit their services and offer support to those being tested.

The Brazos County Health District is located at 201 N Texas Ave, Bryan, TX 77803.

