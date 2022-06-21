Advertisement

Police find 9-week-old puppy valued at nearly $5,000 that was stolen from Petland store

Police found the 9-week-old puppy safe and returned it to the Petland store on Monday.
Police found the 9-week-old puppy safe and returned it to the Petland store on Monday.(Parma Police Department)
By Julia Bingel and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A puppy that was stolen from a Petland store in Ohio on Friday was found safe Monday and returned to the store, police said.

According to the Parma Police Department, the 9-week-old female Yorkshire terrier is valued at $4,899.

Police said Arthur Gaston, 25, is charged with theft.

Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland...
Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland store in Ohio.(Parma Police Department)

According to police, Gaston came into the pet store Friday afternoon, spent time with the puppy in the meet-and-greet room, and then tucked the puppy under his arm and ran out of the store.

Gaston is scheduled to be arraigned in Parma Municipal Court on June 29.

