Power outage reported in the city of Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - City officials are investigating the cause of a power outage Monday evening in the City of Hearne.

According to city officials, the cause is undetermined at this time but is quickly being investigated so that power can be restored as fast as possible.

The electric department in the city services 510 commercial and nearly 3,800 residential customers.

