Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service cancels in-person Spanish Fire School

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An important event for first responders is scaling back this year. Texas A&M Extension Service (TEEX) announced their Spanish Fire School will no longer be happening in-person.

The loss of this year’s Spanish Fire School is a disappointment for TEEX as well as tourism officials.

The school not only provides valuable training to firefighters, but also brings big money to the area. Sign-ups for the 56th annual Spanish Fire School have been down this year and since registration did not meet the minimums for safe and effective delivery, the in-person training was canceled. Instead, they will have five online courses.

“It is unfortunate and I think that that’s something that we look forward to hosting them every year. And you know right now international travel is just difficult and these events, they are planned months and sometimes even years out and up until a few weeks ago we actually still had a COVID test restriction to come into the country,” said Jeremiah Cook, Visit College Station Tourism Manager.

Industrial and Municipal Fire weeks at the Brayton Fire Field are still scheduled for next month.

We’ll hear from TEEX leadership later Tuesday afternoon.

