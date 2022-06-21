Advertisement

Treat of the Day

Shelter dog with severe mange finds new home
By Jason Walker
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Those of you who follow the Aggieland Humane Society on Facebook may remember Luke, the tiny puppy who arrived at the shelter with a severe case of demodex mange.

Things were not looking good for Luke. When he arrived he was nearly bald and in need of lots of love.

Now he’s been adopted and has fully recovered and goes by the name Shiner. According to his adopted mom, he’s living his best life, going to work with her everyday and taking lots of naps.

How’s that for a treat?

