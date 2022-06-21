Advertisement

United Way of the Brazos Valley working to increase childhood literacy

Organization increasing the number of books given to children born in the Brazos Valley.
Organization increasing the number of books given to children born in the Brazos Valley.
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two-thirds of kids living in poverty live in homes that don’t have access to books and don’t have any in the home, according to the United Way of the Brazos Valley.

The organization is working to change that narrative with its Early Literacy Program. On Tuesday, the organization kicked off its Summer Days of Actions where volunteers assembled baby bundles for the program.

The bundles consist of two books, a sensory toy and informational resources for parents. In previous years, only one book was included in the bundles.

The bundles are distributed through the labor and delivery departments at local hospitals. Over 15,500 babies have received a bundle so far.

This year will mark the most bundles made in one summer. Normally, the organization makes 3,000 bundles per summer. That will increase to 4,000 this summer.

“We want to instill that level of reading as early as possible and so being able to continue to grow the program as our community grows just makes sure that every child, regardless of socioeconomic status, family structure or anything like that has at least one book in their home,” the organization’s president & CEO Alison Prince said.

The bundles will be assembled over the next two months. For more information on the Early Literacy Program, click here.

