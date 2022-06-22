Aggies take another swing at OU in CWS today at 1

OMAHA, Nebraska – The No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies look to extend their College World Series experience when they battle the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners in a semifinal game on Wednesday. Game time at Charles Schwab Field Omaha is slated for 1 p.m.

The Aggies need a victory to force another semifinal game Thursday with the winner advancing to the CWS Championship Series to face Arkansas or Ole Miss. A loss would end A&M’s magical season.

ABOUT THE AGGIES:

Tuesday’s triumph made Jim Schlossnagle just the fourth coach to win multiple CWS games at different programs, joining Larry Cochell, Augie Garrido and Andy Lopez.

The Aggies posted multiple wins in a College World Series for the first time in school annals. Another win and the Maroon & White would exceed the two wins they totaled in their first six CWS appearances.

Jack Moss moved into sixth place on the Aggies’ single-season hits list with 102. Each hit will move him up a spot on the list with Jason Tyner holding the school record with 107 in 1998.

Since March 29, Jacob Palisch allowed just four earned runs in 18 appearances, scattering 32 hits and seven walks while striking out 46 over 37.0 innings for a 4-0 record, five saves and a 0.97 ERA. This season, the Stanford-transfer is 6-3 with five saves, a 2.47 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 54.2 innings.

Dylan Rock recently earned All-America Third Team recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Rock, Moss and Austin Bost also picked up All-Central Region First Team honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association.The Aggies have smashed 83 home runs during the 2022 campaign. It marks Texas A&M’s highest dinger tally since hitting 85 during the 2009 season. The Aggies only hit the 70-tater mark once since 2009, hitting 70 in 2015. The Aggies have swiped 81 bases during the 2022 campaign. It marks Texas A&M’s highest stolen base mark since registering 85 during the 2013 season.

SERIES NOTABLES:

The Aggies and Sooners have faced off just twice since the Maroon & White departed the Big 12 Conference for the greener pastures of the SEC. Oklahoma topped A&M, 13-8, to start this year’s College World Series. The Aggies beat the Sooners, 8-1, at last year’s Round Rock Classic. Bryce Miller, Alex Magers and Joseph Menefee held Oklahoma to five hits while Zane Schmidt went 2-for-3 with two RBI and Logan Britt hit a three-run home run. In 2012, Texas A&M swept the last series the teams played to even the all-time ledger before the Round Rock win gave Ol’ Sarge’s charges a 37-36 advantage. The Aggies are on a six-game win streak against the Sooners.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES:

The game airs on ESPN with Mike Monaco, Ben McDonald and Dani Wexelman calling the action. Fans can tune in locally on 1150 AM/93.7 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile app featuring the harmonic convergence of Andrew Monaco's play-by-play and Will Johnson's color.

