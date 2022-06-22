Advertisement

A&M’s season ends after 5-1 loss to OU at CWS

Texas A&M vs Oklahoma College World Series
Texas A&M vs Oklahoma College World Series(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Nebraska (KBTX) - Oklahoma starting pitcher David Sandlin pitched the Sooners into the College World Series Championship Series striking out a career high 12 Aggies over 7 commplete innings in a 5-1 win that eliminated Texas A&M Wednesday afternoon at Charles Schwab Field.

Sandlin established his dominance in the first inning by striking out the side. After he struck out three Aggies in the 4th he had punched out 9 of the 12 outs that had been recorded.

The Sooner bats gave the OU righthander a lead in the bottom of the first inning on a three run homerun by Jimmy Crooks off Ryan Prager. Crooks also hit a 3 run homerun off the Aggies in the 2022 CWS opener.

Oklahoma added to its lead in the 4th thanks to an Aggie error. It was the 6th miscue by Texas A&M in the CWS. Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle said on numerous occasions heading into college baseball’s national championship tournament that the Aggies needed to play near perfect defensive baseball to have a chance at winning the program’s first national championship. They finished with 2 errors against the Sooners and had 7 during their four games in Omaha.

Down 5-0 in the 6th, Dylan Rock hit a solo homerun over the wall in left centerfield, but the Aggies struggled getting hits against the Sooners. They only had 6 hits on the day and didn’t put a runner in scoring position in the 5th, 6th, 7th, or 8th innings.

Texas A&M ends its first season under Schlossnagle with a 44-20 record. Quite the turnaround by a team that failed to play in the SEC Tournament a year ago and dropped a non conference home series to Penn back in late February that had the 12th Man worried with SEC play approaching.

During the 2022 season the Texas A&M baseball team won 7 straight SEC series for the first time in program history. The Maroon & White snapped a 9 game College World Series losing streak with a 10-2 win over Texas. Schloss’ Sluggers won two CWS games for the first time in program history with wins over the Longhorns and Notre Dame and improves its CWS record to 4-14. Also for the second time in program history the Aggies advanced to the College World Series with a perfect 5-0 regional and super regional record.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Police officer husband of slain Uvalde teacher detained, disarmed after he tried to save his wife
People from all around Texas come to Gholson to get their watermelons from Holder’s Produce...
Famous Central Texas watermelon stand ‘fruitless’ for first summer ever
Arkansas capital murder suspect in critical condition after high speed chase in Robertson County
Highway 6 was closed near Campbell's Creek in Robertson County Wednesday morning.
Highway 6 lanes reopen near Campbell’s Creek in Robertson County

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
Brazos Valley Blessings at risk of losing office space after inflation struggles, low donations
Brazos Valley Blessings at risk of losing office space after inflation struggles, low donations
Texas A&M vs Oklahoma College World Series
Aggies take another swing at OU in CWS today at 1