A&M’s season ends after 5-1 loss to OU at CWS

OMAHA, Nebraska (KBTX) - Oklahoma starting pitcher David Sandlin pitched the Sooners into the College World Series Championship Series striking out a career high 12 Aggies over 7 commplete innings in a 5-1 win that eliminated Texas A&M Wednesday afternoon at Charles Schwab Field.

Sandlin established his dominance in the first inning by striking out the side. After he struck out three Aggies in the 4th he had punched out 9 of the 12 outs that had been recorded.

The Sooner bats gave the OU righthander a lead in the bottom of the first inning on a three run homerun by Jimmy Crooks off Ryan Prager. Crooks also hit a 3 run homerun off the Aggies in the 2022 CWS opener.

Oklahoma added to its lead in the 4th thanks to an Aggie error. It was the 6th miscue by Texas A&M in the CWS. Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle said on numerous occasions heading into college baseball’s national championship tournament that the Aggies needed to play near perfect defensive baseball to have a chance at winning the program’s first national championship. They finished with 2 errors against the Sooners and had 7 during their four games in Omaha.

Down 5-0 in the 6th, Dylan Rock hit a solo homerun over the wall in left centerfield, but the Aggies struggled getting hits against the Sooners. They only had 6 hits on the day and didn’t put a runner in scoring position in the 5th, 6th, 7th, or 8th innings.

Texas A&M ends its first season under Schlossnagle with a 44-20 record. Quite the turnaround by a team that failed to play in the SEC Tournament a year ago and dropped a non conference home series to Penn back in late February that had the 12th Man worried with SEC play approaching.

During the 2022 season the Texas A&M baseball team won 7 straight SEC series for the first time in program history. The Maroon & White snapped a 9 game College World Series losing streak with a 10-2 win over Texas. Schloss’ Sluggers won two CWS games for the first time in program history with wins over the Longhorns and Notre Dame and improves its CWS record to 4-14. Also for the second time in program history the Aggies advanced to the College World Series with a perfect 5-0 regional and super regional record.

