Arkansas capital murder suspect in critical condition after high speed chase in Robertson County

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A capital murder suspect from Arkansas that led Franklin police on a high speed chase is in critical condition after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Franklin Police Chief Terry Thibodeaux says an officer attempted to pull over 18-year-old Demarcus King, of Jacksonville, Arkansas, for going 80 mph in a 60 mph zone, Wednesday morning. The suspect then led police on a high speed chase from Franklin down Highway 79 to Highway 6 south of Hearne.

Police say speeds reached up to 115-120 mph.

King’s vehicle hit an embankment when it turned abruptly near a railroad bridge. After that police say the suspect got out of the car and shot himself. King was then taken by medical helicopter to St. Joseph Health Hospital in Bryan and is in critical condition.

Police say a female passenger from Bryan was in the vehicle and that they were traveling to Bryan. She is not facing any charges, according to police.

King was released from jail on Monday for aggravated kidnapping, according to Thibodeaux. He has warrants out of Arkansas for capital murder and two attempted capital murder charges.

No one else was injured and the suspect did not shoot at anyone else, according to police.

Highway 6 north of OSR was closed for several hours following the pursuit but has since reopened.

