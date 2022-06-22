Advertisement

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

(Pixabay)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says there’s a scam going around that’s targeting Brazos County residents.

An individual has been placing calls advising people to call the phone number 979-361-5175 of face being arrested. Even though the scammer’s number may show as a Brazos County number on caller ID this is a scam, according to the sheriff’s office.

“As a reminder, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for payment over the phone. Always be cautious with callers that attempt to keep you on the phone, or make threats of increasing payment or other penalties for hanging up (Such as an arrest),” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who receives a call like this should not give out any information to the caller and end the call. Suspicious activity can always be reported to the BCSO non-emergency dispatch at 979-361-3888.

~SCAM Alert~ We have recently been made aware of an individual placing phone calls advising people to call 979-361-5175...

Posted by Brazos County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas
People from all around Texas come to Gholson to get their watermelons from Holder’s Produce...
Famous Central Texas watermelon stand ‘fruitless’ for first summer ever
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Police officer husband of slain Uvalde teacher detained, disarmed after he tried to save his wife
Texas A&M vs Notre Dame College World Series
Aggies season continues as Notre Dame’s luck runs out in CWS elimination game
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Texas top cop: Uvalde police could’ve ended rampage early on

Latest News

Madison County Judge Tony Leago
Madison County judge passes after battle with leukemia
Brazos Valley Blessings at risk of losing office space after inflation struggles, low donations
Brazos Valley Blessings at risk of losing office space after inflation struggles, low donations
Highway 6 was closed near Campbell's Creek in Robertson County Wednesday morning.
Highway 6 lanes reopen near Campbell’s Creek in Robertson County
6/22
Wednesday PinPoint Forecast 6/22