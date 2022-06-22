Brazos County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says there’s a scam going around that’s targeting Brazos County residents.

An individual has been placing calls advising people to call the phone number 979-361-5175 of face being arrested. Even though the scammer’s number may show as a Brazos County number on caller ID this is a scam, according to the sheriff’s office.

“As a reminder, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for payment over the phone. Always be cautious with callers that attempt to keep you on the phone, or make threats of increasing payment or other penalties for hanging up (Such as an arrest),” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who receives a call like this should not give out any information to the caller and end the call. Suspicious activity can always be reported to the BCSO non-emergency dispatch at 979-361-3888.

