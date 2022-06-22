Bryan United Intermediate claims District 33 title
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan United Intermediate Little League team clinched the District 33 Championship Tuesday evening following a pair of wins over College Station.
Bryan United posted a 9-4 win Monday and clinched the title following a 5 inning run rule victory last night 12-nothing.
Bryan United will begin sectional play on Sunday in Sealy.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.