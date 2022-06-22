Advertisement

Bryan United Intermediate claims District 33 title

The Bryan United Intermediate Little League team clinched the District 33 Championship Tuesday...
The Bryan United Intermediate Little League team clinched the District 33 Championship Tuesday evening following a pair of wins over College Station.
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan United Intermediate Little League team clinched the District 33 Championship Tuesday evening following a pair of wins over College Station.

Bryan United posted a 9-4 win Monday and clinched the title following a 5 inning run rule victory last night 12-nothing.

Bryan United will begin sectional play on Sunday in Sealy.

