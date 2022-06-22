Advertisement

Century Square to expand with four new additions

(Clay Falls)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Century Square announced they’re expanding by adding four new retail and dining options.

In their announcement on social media, it was revealed that Montelongo’s Ring Guards, Apricot Lane, Brazos Running Co, and CAVA will soon call Century Square home.

“We are so pleased that these local and national brands are finding a home in Century Square,” Lacee Jacobs, Senior Vice President of Strategic Leasing and Advisory for Midway, said in the announcement. “It has been our goal to offer College Station residents a dynamic and exciting mix of shopping, entertainment and dining options.”

Opening dates have not been released yet.

