Clothing donations needed for free clothing giveaway event Saturday in Bryan

The giveaway event called on Saturday is at Neal Park at 600 W. 22nd Street in Bryan from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Holy Trinity Worship Ministries in Bryan is hosting a free clothing giveaway event Saturday at Neal Park in Bryan but before that happens they need clothes to be donated.

“So. we are accepting donations for clothing for men, women, and children. Of course, gently used or even new. We have had quite a few new donations. We ask though, though, if you are going to donate under clothes, for example, we want to make sure that those are new and still in the package,” said Chenika Brooks, Executive Director of Operations.

The last donation dropoff Day is Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Please have clothes washed and folded or hung up.

If you have donations to be picked up, email holytrinitywmkb@gmail.com or call (979) 661-9072.

The giveaway event called on Saturday is at Neal Park at 600 W. 22nd Street in Bryan from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There will be free clothes, food, fellowship, toys, and books.

