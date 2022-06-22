Conroe man gets 45 years in prison for robbery in Grimes County

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - One of four people suspected of participating in a robbery that ended with a shooting last year in Grimes County has been sentenced to more than four decades in prison.

Grimes County prosecutors secured a guilty plea Tuesday from Tylar Alexander Jordan, 20, for his role in a drug deal that ended with an aggravated robbery last year at a home on Acorn Lane in Todd Mission.

According to the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office, on January 24, 2021, four men from the Conroe area went to the home to purchase marijuana. Once inside, two of the suspects pulled out guns and initiated an armed robbery. Money, marijuana and other items were taken from the home.

One of the victims attempted to defend himself, said prosecutors, and that’s when Jordan shot him twice, leaving the victim paralyzed from spinal cord damage.

Investigators along with help from the Texas Rangers executed search warrants on multiple properties in Montgomery County and recovered stolen property and evidence. Jordan was interested subsequent to his arrest and confessed to being involved. He pleaded guilty before 21st District Judge David Moorman.

Assistant DA Courtney Cain prosecuted the case and Jordan was sentenced to 45 years in prison on two counts of aggravated robbery.

Two adults and one juvenile still have pending charges related to the incident.

“This is a significant first step toward justice being served in this case. In Grimes County, going into a person’s home and robbing them at gunpoint is not something we tolerate. Tylar Jordan’s actions will impact the victim every day for the remainder of his life. For that reason, a substantial prison sentence was the only appropriate resolution,” said Cain.

