Advertisement

Conroe man gets 45 years in prison for robbery in Grimes County

The drug deal that ended with the shooting of a man left the victim paralyzed from spinal cord damage.
Grimes County prosecutors secured a guilty plea Tuesday from Tylar Alexander Jordan, 20, for...
Grimes County prosecutors secured a guilty plea Tuesday from Tylar Alexander Jordan, 20, for his role in a drug deal that ended with an aggravated robbery last year at a home on Acorn Lane in Todd Mission.(Mug shot provided by Grimes County District Attorney's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - One of four people suspected of participating in a robbery that ended with a shooting last year in Grimes County has been sentenced to more than four decades in prison.

Grimes County prosecutors secured a guilty plea Tuesday from Tylar Alexander Jordan, 20, for his role in a drug deal that ended with an aggravated robbery last year at a home on Acorn Lane in Todd Mission.

According to the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office, on January 24, 2021, four men from the Conroe area went to the home to purchase marijuana. Once inside, two of the suspects pulled out guns and initiated an armed robbery. Money, marijuana and other items were taken from the home.

One of the victims attempted to defend himself, said prosecutors, and that’s when Jordan shot him twice, leaving the victim paralyzed from spinal cord damage.

Investigators along with help from the Texas Rangers executed search warrants on multiple properties in Montgomery County and recovered stolen property and evidence. Jordan was interested subsequent to his arrest and confessed to being involved. He pleaded guilty before 21st District Judge David Moorman.

Assistant DA Courtney Cain prosecuted the case and Jordan was sentenced to 45 years in prison on two counts of aggravated robbery.

Two adults and one juvenile still have pending charges related to the incident.

“This is a significant first step toward justice being served in this case. In Grimes County, going into a person’s home and robbing them at gunpoint is not something we tolerate. Tylar Jordan’s actions will impact the victim every day for the remainder of his life. For that reason, a substantial prison sentence was the only appropriate resolution,” said Cain.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas
President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday
The electric department in the city services 510 commercial and nearly 3,800 residential...
Update: Power restored in Hearne
People from all around Texas come to Gholson to get their watermelons from Holder’s Produce...
Famous Central Texas watermelon stand ‘fruitless’ for first summer ever
All The King’s Men BBQ Restaurant temporarily closes for big remodel

Latest News

All The King's Men BBQ will reopen in July.
10 p.m. All The King’s Men BBQ Restaurant temporarily closes for big remodel
Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service cancels in-person Spanish Fire School
Spanish Fire School had low registration this year.
Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service cancels in-person Spanish Fire School
Free, rapid HIV testing available at Brazos County Health District