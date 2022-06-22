Advertisement

DPS investigating three-vehicle crash on Highway 6

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 6, Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., a 2013 Chrysler passenger car, 2019 Dodge pickup and a 2022 Ford SUV were traveling southbound approaching a construction zone. DPS says the Dodge was unable to control its speed and struck the rear of the Chrysler, causing the Chrysler to strike the Ford.

The Dodge then started to roll after hitting the Chrysler, according to DPS.

Names have not been released but the driver of the Chrysler was take to Baylor Scott and White - College Station, with suspected minor injuries. The driver of the Dodge was taken to St. Joseph Health Hospital with suspected major injuries, DPS says. The driver of the Ford was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

DPS has not said if there will be any charges issued, but the investigation is ongoing. All lanes are open.

