Endowed scholarship established in memory of Blinn veterinary technology student

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from Blinn College:

Chase Stone was passionate about helping animals, and his choice of careers reflected that enthusiasm.

Stone, 24, was in his final year in the Blinn College District Veterinary Technology Program when he died in an accident in September 2021 in College Station. His obituary included “fur babies” Macy, Molly, Millie, and Mando as survivors.

Stone’s legacy will live on through an endowed scholarship gifted by his family and friends to the Blinn College Foundation. The scholarship will be awarded annually to a student in Blinn’s Veterinary Technology Program.

“Chase had a passion for helping and caring for animals,” said his father, Charlie. “The Blinn Veterinary Technology Program allowed him to thrive and made a great impact on his life. Within the program, Chase’s cohorts became very tight. Even outside of the classroom, he knew he had made lifelong friends.

“He was very excited about entering his final year, and his mother (Kimma) and I couldn’t believe how devoted and focused he was with finishing this program and becoming a veterinary technician.”

Charlie Stone said establishing an endowed scholarship is a way to help other students achieve their career goal and to honor their son’s mission to help animals.

“We understand that sometimes financial concerns or restrictions can hinder students in pursuing their dreams,” he said. “Because of the huge impact it had on Chase, we wanted to establish this scholarship to help future students reach their dreams of becoming a vet tech.”

Leigha Wright, an instructor who has been with the program since 2018, said Chase was a joy to have in the classroom.

“He was an extremely dedicated veterinary technology student who was loved by his classmates, instructors, and all animals that he came across,” Wright said. “His genuine demeanor made him a fast friend of all, both humans and animals alike. He brought a smile to the face of everyone he met, and his loss was felt deeply by all.”

Stone’s classmates paid tribute to him during a presentation at a recent pinning ceremony held for this year’s graduating class.

Sam Sommer, Chair of the Blinn College Foundation Board of Directors, said the Stones’ gift is an example of true selflessness.

“It’s a remarkable way to honor Chase and his desire to help animals,” Sommer said. “He obviously loved Blinn’s Veterinary Technology Program, and this scholarship will provide an opportunity for others to realize their career goal. We can’t thank the Stones enough for their generosity and for thinking of others during a time of great personal loss.”

Blinn offers a traditional two-year track and a three-year blended track in which students complete their classes online and their labs on campus. Both pathways include the same coursework, including veterinary medical terminology, veterinary nutrition, veterinary anatomy and physiology, exotic animal clinical management, veterinary parasitology, veterinary radiology, veterinary pharmacology, veterinary clinical pathology, equine clinical management, food animal clinical management, canine, and feline clinical management, as well as clinical experiences.

The program prepares Blinn graduates for a number of animal-related fields, including veterinary clinics, animal shelters, educational institutions, government agencies, laboratories, and research facilities.

The Blinn College Foundation, which oversees more than 300 endowed scholarships, provides financial support for activities and programs that enhance educational opportunities for Blinn students.

Endowed scholarships are available to new and returning students from a wide variety of backgrounds, majors, and experiences. Scholarships are awarded based on high academic achievement, participation in student activities, and community involvement.

Information regarding creating an endowed scholarship is available by contacting susan.myers@blinn.edu or calling 979-830-4017.

Students can apply for Blinn scholarships by completing a single application at www.blinn.edu/scholarships. Prior to applying, students must complete an application for admission to Blinn College at www.applytexas.org.

