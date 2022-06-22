Fans ready to again bring Olsen Field energy to Stage 12 as Aggies face Oklahoma

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Willie Blackmon is no stranger to the College World Series magic. The Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame inductee lived in Omaha for three years but never saw the Aggies play. He said he has enjoyed watching them from afar in Aggieland.

“I can’t explain the joy I feel,” Blackmon said. “I just want them to win the national championship. I’m walking on air.”

Blackmon has watched the team all season and said walking on air is a little easier now after watching the team work hard to make it to Omaha. The Aggie baseball fan also credits the team’s new head coach.

“The coach has allowed the transfers to gel with the current players and that formula that he has brought from TCU has made a team that’s of a championship-caliber,” Blackmon said.

That championship mindset is what Dawnson Richburg believes has kept the team strong, especially after losing in the opening round.

“What Aggies do is just win and take over no matter what it is,” Richburg said. “That’s what we do in College Station and so being able to see them keep doing it here in baseball, it’s amazing.”

Richburg and Blackmon are now gearing up to cheer the Aggies on as they face Oklahoma Wednesday. The team will step up to the plate at 1 p.m.

“Believe in yourself, believe that you can do it, don’t give up and never, ever say die,” Blackmon said.

Visit College Station and Stage 12 are continuing to host watch parties as the Aggies progress in the College World Series. Wednesday’s watch party starts at 1 p.m.

