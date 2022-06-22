Heat Advisory issued for the northern Brazos Valley ahead of the weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As an upper level area of high pressure tightens its grip on the state through the second half of the work week, temperatures are slated to build into the upcoming weekend.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the following counties (additional counties may be added later):

Milam, Robertson, Leon | 12 pm Thursday - 7 pm Friday

While thermometers will likely climb into the triple digits in spots over the next few days, heat index values could reach as high is 106°+ in the afternoons. Keep practicing heat safety like staying hydrated, taking frequent breaks from the heat, and wearing plenty of sunscreen if planning on being outdoors!

