Highway 6 lanes closed near Campbell’s Creek in Robertson County

By Karla Castillo
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid Highway 6 near Campbell’s Creek.

In a special alert Wednesday morning, the agency said highway lanes are shut down in that area. Details are limited but the post said emergency crews are on scene.

A sergeant with the Texas Department of Public Safety said there is a single vehicle crash from a pursuit from Franklin PD.

