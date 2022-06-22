Highway 6 lanes closed near Campbell’s Creek in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid Highway 6 near Campbell’s Creek.

In a special alert Wednesday morning, the agency said highway lanes are shut down in that area. Details are limited but the post said emergency crews are on scene.

A sergeant with the Texas Department of Public Safety said there is a single vehicle crash from a pursuit from Franklin PD.

Highway 6 near Campbell's Creek shut down in Robertson County (Robertson County)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.