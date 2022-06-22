Madison County judge passes after battle with leukemia

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madison County Judge A.J. “Tony” Leago passed away after a hard fought battle with leukemia, Madisonville Mayor Bill Parten confirmed.

Leago had served as county judge since 2019 and was running for reelection in 2022. Before becoming county judge, he owned a business in the Houston area. He was also the former mayor of Midway.

Leago had been battling leukemia for several months, according to reports from the Madisonville Meteor.

Funeral and memorial services have not been announced at this time.

