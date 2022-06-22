Power outage in College Station impacts 1,600 residents
Jun. 22, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Utilities said an electrical outage is affecting approximately 1,600 customers Wednesday morning.
Crews are en route to investigate the cause of the outage and to restore power to residents, according to a tweet by the City of College Station.
According to the College Station Utilities outage map, the outage appears to be in two areas:
- Southwest Parkway and Langford Street to Welsh Avenue
- Nevada Street to Gridiron Drive
