Power outage in College Station impacts 1,600 residents

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Utilities said an electrical outage is affecting approximately 1,600 customers Wednesday morning.

Crews are en route to investigate the cause of the outage and to restore power to residents, according to a tweet by the City of College Station.

CSU is experiencing an electrical outage affecting approximately 1,600 customers: https://t.co/4loPcJo3ik



Crews are in route to determine the cause to restore it as quickly as possible.#bcstx #TAMU — College Station (@CityofCS) June 22, 2022

According to the College Station Utilities outage map, the outage appears to be in two areas:

Southwest Parkway and Langford Street to Welsh Avenue

Nevada Street to Gridiron Drive

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.