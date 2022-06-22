Advertisement

Tesla to cut 10% of salaried staff, Elon Musk says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he also expects Tesla’s overall workforce to be larger in a year than...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he also expects Tesla’s overall workforce to be larger in a year than it is now.(The Babylon Bee / YouTube)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company is moving ahead with plans to lay off about 10% of its salaried staff.

But he also said he expects Tesla’s overall workforce to be larger in a year than it is now.

In a video Tuesday, he said the company grew a little too fast in some areas, so the layoffs are needed.

But he said a year from now he expects their headcount to be higher than it is now, for both salaried and hourly workers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas
People from all around Texas come to Gholson to get their watermelons from Holder’s Produce...
Famous Central Texas watermelon stand ‘fruitless’ for first summer ever
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Police officer husband of slain Uvalde teacher detained, disarmed after he tried to save his wife
Texas A&M vs Notre Dame College World Series
Aggies season continues as Notre Dame’s luck runs out in CWS elimination game
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Texas top cop: Uvalde police could’ve ended rampage early on

Latest News

The White House has been working to make supply more available as it has faced pressure from...
US importing baby formula from Mexico to ease shortage
Madison County Judge Tony Leago
Madison County judge passes after battle with leukemia
A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Ukraine expects EU-wide support for candidacy to join bloc
Grace Routon was selling lemonade on Saturday when two boys bought a glass before taking all...
Money stolen from 11-year-old’s lemonade stand
IRS logo
‘Groundhog Day’ at IRS: Returns pile up, phone delays worsen