7 on 7 Football State Championship brings big crowds, even hotter temps this weekend

COLLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Summer is here and 7 on 7 is back with fast paced action in College Station. It’s always a hot event in Aggieland but even hotter this year. Thursday afternoon the KBTX temperature gun was clocking in at more than 130° F on the real grass.

Athletes and spectators from across the state are trying to stay cool.

”We’ve just been hydrating, drinking a lot of water. We just stay in shape. Run,” said Laiken Betz, a 7 on 7 Football Team Player from Clyde.

Betz and other athletes are trying to keep their cool as they compete.

“I think we’re going to go out there ball out. Do good because we’ve been working hard all summer, been lifting every day that’s I think we’re going to win it,” he said.

Event organizers say they are monitoring forecasts and have procedures in place to try to keep everyone safe.

“Most of our spectators have tents. Lots of hydration you see every field has ice coolers, water buckets so we’re just keeping these kids hydrated and ready to go,” said Kelly Kelbly, College Station Parks and Recreation Assistant Director. ”And I mean obviously heat’s nothing new. It’s Texas. Kids are excited to be out here. But what they’re doing this year they’re doing two 15 minute halves, running clock so the kids aren’t on the fields too long and we’ve got mister fans and tents on every field.”

This year the halves are shorter with no half-time.

“We’re expecting this weekend somewhere around 6,400 visitors to come into town and so we’re really excited to have over 128 teams here competing,” said Jeremiah Cook, Visit College Station Tourism Manager.

A fun in the sun event but challenging conditions for all who are here.

“I don’t think the heat’s going to do too big of a toll us on us because we play in the heat every day because we live in Texas. It’s just another day out here,” said Betz.

The tournament continues into Saturday and another 7 on 7 tournament is happening Sunday.

Our weather team is forecasting triple digits as high as 103°F through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.