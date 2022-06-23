Aggie baseball fans look forward to next season after College World Series semifinals loss

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The magical season for the Texas A&M baseball team has come to an end. The Aggies lost to Oklahoma 5-1and were eliminated from the College World Series.

Despite getting so close to playing for a national championship, the 12th man already has their eyes on the future. Many fans came into this season with little to no expectations for the team, but after this run, they expect them to be back in Omaha next year.

“Now people are going to expect them to make the world series especially after coming with very little playoff experience,” says Aggie baseball fan Steve Hicks.

The team had a record of 29-27 in 2021 and in Jim Schlossnagle’s first year as the head coach for the Texas A&M baseball team they improved to 44-20, won the SEC West and made the semifinals of the College World Series.

The Texas A&M baseball team will be making their return to Aggieland Thursday at 1 PM. Everyone is invited to come out to welcome the team back to Blue Bell Park.

