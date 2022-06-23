Alabama teen finds special bond with Texas A&M Baseball Team

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “At the end of the day, kids want your autograph. They don’t care if you win or lose. They just look up to you so much. They love you and they want to be you.” That’s why Texas A&M Baseball third baseman Trevor Werner believes baseball is about more than just the game.

When Werner met 13-year-old Carter Wood, who was decked out in his Auburn apparel, at the Aggies’ Regional Tournament in Hoover, AL, he had no idea that one conversation would lead to a lifelong friendship. But Werner remembers, not too long ago, being just like Wood.

“I was once, as a kid, in his shoes. Standing outside the batting cages, idolizing college baseball players,” he said.

Werner and Wood met just one month after Wood was diagnosed with anxiety and depression. His mom, Jennifer Wood, says his diagnosis came from months of being bullied, assaulted, and belittled. She says her son had started to believe what the bullies were saying to him, but Werner and the other Aggie Baseball players made him believe otherwise.

Before the Aggies left Alabama to head back to College Station, Wood gave Werner a letter thanking him for taking the time to talk to him. Werner says he still has that letter hanging up in his locker. As the Aggies loaded the bus, Werner stopped to hug Wood and give him his batting gloves, thinking it would be the last time he’d see him.

Then, Werner had the idea to invite Wood and his dad to come to College Station for Super Regionals. The pair made the 12 hour drive from Alabama to Aggieland for what would soon become what Wood’s mom calls “the trip of a lifetime.”

The two stayed at the A&M Hotel, ate BBQ and cobbler at Cooper’s, and sat in the stands at Blue Bell Park next to Werner’s parents, while wearing Werner’s jersey, #28, that was given to Wood as a gift by Werner’s parents before the game. Wood even made it up on the big screen!

When the Aggies punched their ticket to Omaha, Werner, once again, knew he needed who he calls his “good luck” charm, cheering him on from the crowd. He and his parents found a way to secure tickets for Wood and his entire family to join them in Omaha, Nebraska for the Men’s College World Series.

Once again, the Woods made the drive. This time, to see Werner and the Aggies play on the big stage. Wood says he “can’t put into words” what it means to him that Werner asked him to be there and that he sees him as an older brother.

The Aggies historic post-season run ended on Wednesday, June 22 with a 5-1 loss against Oklahoma, but win or lose, Werner knows that Wood is looking up to him.

Wood’s mom sums it up by saying, “I’ve always been told God puts the right people in the right place at the right time, and that timing is everything. That is exactly what happened on May 25, 2022 for an Alabama teen. A stranger from College Station, Texas became a life long friend.”

