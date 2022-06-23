Advertisement

Blue Bell releases new ‘refreshing’ ice cream for summer

Strawberry Lemonade is only available for a limited time.
Blue Bell releases Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream
Blue Bell releases Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Blue Bell is helping you beat the heat this summer with its new ice cream flavor, strawberry lemonade.

The creamery describes the latest addition as strawberry ice cream swirled with lemonade sherbet sprinkled with lemon-flavored flakes.

“Ice cream is the perfect summer dessert, and we are excited to kick off the season with our new Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue Bell. “We wanted this flavor to be light and refreshing, just like drinking a strawberry lemonade. The texture of the lemonade sherbet combines perfectly with the strawberry ice cream. And, for an extra burst of flavor we added lemon flakes in the sherbet. We know Strawberry Lemonade will be the flavor of the summer.”

Strawberry Lemonade is only available for a limited time and it comes in half-gallon and pint sizes.

