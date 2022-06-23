Advertisement

Brazos County Health District now offering COVID-19 vaccines for children

In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at a...
In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at a drive-up mass vaccination site in Puyallup, Wash., south of Seattle. COVID-19 vaccine sales helped Moderna triple its net income in a better-than-expected first quarter. The vaccine maker said Wednesday, May 4, 2022, that revenue from its coronavirus preventive shots jumped to $5.92 billion from $1.73 billion in last year’s quarter, when the vaccines were debuting in most markets.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Jason Walker
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District announced Thursday it has been authorized to administer both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to children 6 months to 4 years-old. Vaccines will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30-11:30 am and again from 1:30-4:00pm at the Brazos County Health District at 201 N Texas Avenue in Bryan No appointment is necessary.

According to the CDC, vaccination remains the safest and most effective way to prevent COVID-19 for people of all ages.

