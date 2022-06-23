Brazos County Health District now offering COVID-19 vaccines for children

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District announced Thursday it has been authorized to administer both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to children 6 months to 4 years-old. Vaccines will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30-11:30 am and again from 1:30-4:00pm at the Brazos County Health District at 201 N Texas Avenue in Bryan No appointment is necessary.

According to the CDC, vaccination remains the safest and most effective way to prevent COVID-19 for people of all ages.

