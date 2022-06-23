Advertisement

Cameron Yoe wraps up pool play of State 7-on-7 Tournament with 2-1 record

Cameron Yoe's Charlie Mayer celebrates after scoring a touchdown at the State 7-on-7 Tournament
Cameron Yoe's Charlie Mayer celebrates after scoring a touchdown at the State 7-on-7 Tournament(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Cameron Yoe Yoemen finished pool play of the State 7-on-7 Tournament with a 2-1 record Thursday afternoon at Veterans Park.

The Yoemen opened things up with a 24-21 loss to Columbus. Braylan Drake found Tavares Crittendon for the first Yoe touchdown of the game. The Yoemen then took the lead with a Drake to Charlie Mayer touchdown, but the Cardinals answered to hold off the Yoemen for the three-point victory.

Cameron bounced back with a 24-14 win over Jim Ned, and then the Yoemen beat Wichita Falls 40-25.

Cameron Yoe will play Ponder Friday morning at 8:45 a.m. in a single-elimination championship bracket for Division II.

