Drought continues to expand through Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We are far from surprised at this point, but continued weeks of dry weather has lead to another expansion of drought across the area and state. The latest Drought Monitor now places the vast majority of the Brazos Valley in at least “Abormally Dry” category as per the US Drought Monitor.

In theme with that, Houston County has been the latest to enact a Burn Ban, prohibiting outdoor burning for the next week. 11 out of our 16 counties are now under active Burn Bans.

As the abnormally dry & drought conditions continue to grow across the Brazos Valley, Houston County has been added to the list of active Burn Bans in our area, prohibiting outdoor burning for the next week. https://t.co/qTve6BdBOY pic.twitter.com/EzVyTI1whz — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) June 23, 2022

June continues to be harshly dry and hot, and may go down as the hottest average temperature recorded for the month when all is said and done. Thankfully, prospects for rain are looking much better as we get toward the last few days of June.

The amount of rain we need to get it all back to “normal”? It is a lot. Shel Winkley takes a deeper dive into the state of the state and what’s needed to quench our soils.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.