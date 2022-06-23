Fans welcome Aggie baseball team home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Fans rolled out the maroon and white carpet as the Texas A&M baseball team returned to Blue Bell Park after making it to the semifinals of the College World Series. Player Dylan Rock said he was happy to be greeted by fans.

“It’s awesome just how much love they show,” Rock said.

That love is what Rock is grateful for. He said seeing so many fans was bittersweet as he ends his time as an Aggie baseball player.

“I’m getting a little emotional right now knowing this could be the last time I get to feel the 12th Man in this way,” Rock said. “Now I get to be a part of it though, so that’s amazing.”

Although Rock is disappointed that the team didn’t come home with a championship trophy, he said he’s proud of how much they accomplished this season.

“Nobody expected us to be here,” Rock said. “They thought we’d be in the bottom of the SEC. Then we went and won the SEC West and then final four of the College World Series. I mean, I’m very proud of this team.”

He’s also grateful for the fans as they’ve supported the team from near and far.

“I appreciate them so much,” Rock said. “Just coming out to the games sitting through this heat like it is right now, traveling to support us. Just the most amazing fan base in college sports.”

Fans like Sherry Erwin are proud of how much the team progressed over the season. She believes they have nothing to be disappointed about.

“Don’t be ashamed of anything,” Erwin said. “Hold your head up high. You did wonderful. Once you get in a loser’s bracket, it’s very difficult but you really, really did a good job.”

Anthony Richard said he’s already looking forward to next season because the current one was proof that the team has what it takes to go back to Omaha next season.

“Y’all made the whole team proud,” Richard said. “Y’all made all of Texas proud, and we can’t wait to see what y’all do next year.”

